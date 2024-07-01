FIRST LOOK | Joel Iriarte – 17x Amateur Champion Recently Turned Pro Strives For Greatness!





Golden Boy Promotions presents First Look: Featuring Joel Iriarte.

In this version of First Look Golden Boy Cameras get to know one of Golden Boy’s most recent signings. Hot prospect phenom and former 17x Amateur Champion as part of Team USA, Joel Iriarte (2-0, 2 KOs). Iriarte signed with Golden Boy early in 2024 and got his pro career going with a sprint, having his first 2 fights in 2 weeks!

Iriarte will now be put in the spotlight of a big event as he will be the DAZN Opener of William Zepeda vs Giovani Cabrera!

Joel Iriarte (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight Yainel Alvarez (3-4-2, 1 KO) of Hutto, Texas in a six-round welterweight fight.

