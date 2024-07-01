Gervonta is Boxer of the Month and Roach Honorable Mention – World Boxing Association

Gervonta Davis was named World Boxing Association (WBA) Boxer of the Month after his strong June performance to defend his WBA lightweight title, while Lamont Roach Jr. earned Honorable Mention.

The official rankings for the month were published on Monday with all the changes for the month and, of course, the individual awards among the fighters.

Davis faced Frank Martin on June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, and delivered a masterful performance in which he handled the fight with patience and calculation to knock his opponent out in the eighth round in emphatic fashion.

Gervonta remains the owner of the 135-pound belt and one of the best fighters of today after this great victory.

Roach made the first defence of his super featherweight crown against Feargal McCrory on Friday, June 28, and scored a knockout in the eighth round during the bout in the champion’s hometown of Washington D.C.

The month’s rankings are now published and can be reviewed by anyone interested in the corresponding section of the WBA website.



