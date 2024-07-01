WBA orders Ramirez-Dorticos – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the mandatory fight between cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez and challenger Yuniel Dorticos.

The body sent the communication to the parties on Monday July 1st with all the details about the decision and the corresponding procedures. The negotiation period will be 30 days and will end on 31 July.

Pursuant to championship rule C.12, the champion must defend the title against the next available top contender within one hundred and twenty (120) days from the date he became the champion.

In accordance with WBA Rule C.13 – Fighting Limitations: the champion may not fight a fighter other than the official challenger within sixty (60) days after the expiration of the mandatory defence period.

Ramirez won his belt last March 30, 2024, and his next mandatory title defence should be on July 29, 2024, against official challenger Yuniel Dorticos. However, this committee is granting a longer time frame to both fighters.

If the fighters’ teams do not reach an agreement within the time period, or if either side refuses to negotiate, the championships committee may call for an auction.



