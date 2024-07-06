GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | William “El Camarón” Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera Prelims





Boxing’s most electric, fan-friendly knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will make a grand return to the ring after a massive knockout victory over former World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes last March to face hungry world champion contender of Chicago, Illinois, Giovanni Cabrera. The 12-round lightweight main event will take place on Saturday, July 6, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #zepedacabrera #mexicovsmexico #mexicovsusa #williamzepeda

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl