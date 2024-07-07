What a win for the Romford Bull Johnny Fisher who steps up to stop Alen Babic in the very first round on Saturday 6 July in London!
#shorts #fisherbabic #money
What a win for the Romford Bull Johnny Fisher who steps up to stop Alen Babic in the very first round on Saturday 6 July in London!
#shorts #fisherbabic #money
Tags * Alen Angle Babic Boxing Eddie Hearn fisher Interview Johnny Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ringside Takes
Eddie Hearn believes Johnny Fisher is the number one Heavyweight prospect following a crushing win …