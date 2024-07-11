Home / Boxing Videos / PRESS CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS | JARON ENNIS VS. DAVID AVANESYAN

PRESS CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS | JARON ENNIS VS. DAVID AVANESYAN

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis makes a title defence against David Avanesyan this Saturday.

He had originally been due to take on Cody Crowley, but the Canadian was forced to withdraw from the fight because of an eye injury.

For Avanesyan, this is his second attempt at a world title after being beaten by Terence Crawford when the pair faced off for the WBO welterweight title in 2022.

#EnnisAvanesyan | July 13 | Live on DAZN

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. | LOS ANGELES KICK OFF PRESS CONFERENCE

The undefeated knockout monster Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved