PRESS CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS | JARON ENNIS VS. DAVID AVANESYAN

IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis makes a title defence against David Avanesyan this Saturday.
He had originally been due to take on Cody Crowley, but the Canadian was forced to withdraw from the fight because of an eye injury.
For Avanesyan, this is his second attempt at a world title after being beaten by Terence Crawford when the pair faced off for the WBO welterweight title in 2022.
#EnnisAvanesyan | July 13 | Live on DAZN
