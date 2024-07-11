“The Biggest Fight in Philly for 45 years!” – Jaron Boots Ennis vs David Avanesyan Presser Recap





Watch the highlights from the fight week press conference at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, featuring an explosive exchange between co-feature fighters Jalil Hackett and Peter Dobson, and topped by Boots Ennis and David Avanesyan.

