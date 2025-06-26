Curiel and Rodríguez Collide in High-Stakes WBA Title Eliminator – World Boxing Association

This Saturday night, under the bright lights of the Honda Center in Anaheim, two undefeated welterweights will put it all on the line — not for a title just yet, but for the right to fight for one.

In the red corner stands Raúl “Cugar” Curiel — a Mexican Olympian, southpaw, explosive puncher, and pressure fighter with 13 knockouts in 15 wins. He fights like every round is his last. In December, he went to war in a razor-close draw against Alexis Rocha, showing he can swim in deep waters.

Opposite him is Uruguay’s Victor Ezequiel Rodríguez, a composed 29-year-old technician with a spotless record. No one has beaten him. No one has dropped him. No one has broken his will. After building his name across South America, Rodríguez now steps into the global spotlight, determined to prove he belongs.

There’s no belt on the line — not yet — but the stakes couldn’t be higher. This is a WBA title eliminator. The winner becomes the mandatory challenger for the WBA world welterweight title. The loser goes back to the end of the line.

This isn’t just a clash of styles — it’s a clash of intentions. Curiel wants to dominate and dismantle. Rodríguez wants to announce himself as more than a prospect — he wants to be recognized as a legitimate threat, right now.

While the spotlight may shine brightest on the Ramirez vs. Dorticos main event, this matchup is the one purists are circling. It’s a crossroad fight. A glimpse into the future. And one man will leave Anaheim a giant step closer to the ultimate prize.