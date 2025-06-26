Santo Domingo Heats Up with WBA Fedelatin Title Fights – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, June 28, the boxing scene in the Dominican Republic takes center stage with a high-voltage night of action at Club Mauricio Báez in Santo Domingo. Two headline bouts will showcase rising talent and put WBA Fedelatin titles on the line in separate divisions.

In the featherweight main event, unbeaten Jonathan Cabrera Sánchez (10-0, 8 KOs) will square off against fellow undefeated contender Juan Mendoza (7-0-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedelatin title. Cabrera, 23, hails from San Juan de la Maguana and has earned a reputation as a fearsome puncher since turning pro in 2023, with recent victories over Maikol Beaumont and Luis Disla Arias. But Mendoza comes in as a live underdog — solid, technical, and hungry to make a name for himself by scoring the upset.

The co-main event features a battle of the unbeatens in the light heavyweight division, as Sanderson Díaz (19-0, 14 KOs) takes on Luis Antonio Tejeda (10-0-1, 7 KOs) for another WBA Fedelatin strap. Díaz, with the edge in both experience and knockout power, enters as the favorite. But Tejeda has shown he’s no pushover, with recent wins over the likes of Richard Rivera and Francisco Ernesto Sánchez.

Both bouts carry more than just regional bragging rights — they are key opportunities for the fighters to climb the WBA world rankings and edge closer to a world title shot.

Santo Domingo is ready. The Caribbean boxing scene continues to rise, powered by young fists, raw talent, and dreams that stretch far beyond the ropes.