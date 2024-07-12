Home / Boxing Videos / ONE WEEK AWAY | Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez! Lex Looks To Give Dominguez First Loss! (PROMO)

ONE WEEK AWAY | Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez! Lex Looks To Give Dominguez First Loss! (PROMO)

Golden Boy Boxing 20 mins ago Boxing Videos



The Fearless Alexis Rocha to Face the Undefeated Santiago Dominguez as Main Event of Golden Boy Fight Night, Live on DAZN and Here On The Golden Boy YouTube Page!

Live from Fantasy Springs on Friday, July 19, 2024!

About Golden Boy Boxing

