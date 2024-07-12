Full Fight | Alexis Rocha vs Luis Veron! Everything On The Line For Welterweight NABO Title! (FREE)





The Pride Of Santa Ana Continues Taking Steps Toward His World Title Shot! Alexis Rocha Will Headline July 19th, 2024 vs Undefeated Santiago Dominguez!

Rocha vs Dominguez Is A 10RD Welterweight Attraction Presented By Golden Boy Promotions And Will Be Live At The Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino Events Center, Fri. July 19th, 2024!

Catch All The Action Live Or Right Here On The Golden Boy YouTube Page!

Alexis Rocha vs Luis Alberto Veron

July 16th, 2022 – Crypto.com, Los Angeles, CA #GarciaFortuna

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #alexis #rocha #lex #santaana #california #luis #veron #argentina #welterweight #goldenboy #sports #freefight #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl