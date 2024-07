Boxing hall of famer Roy Jones Jr, ranks the 4 ‘young kings’ of boxing in Tank Davis, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson and shares what makes them all so special and what they need to improve on.

