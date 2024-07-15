Home / Boxing Videos / THE FUTURE | Vergil Ortiz Jr. Extends His Golden Boy Contract With A Multi-Year & Fight Deal!

THE FUTURE | Vergil Ortiz Jr. Extends His Golden Boy Contract With A Multi-Year & Fight Deal!

Golden Boy Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



Vergil Ortiz Jr. Is Here To Stay! Ortiz Has Confirmed His Trust In GBP And Now Its Up To Us To Get Him Where He Needs To Be. The Face Of Boxing.

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #vergil #ortiz #jr #vergilortiz #texas #california #rgba #promotion #extension #highlights #highlight #free #BohachukOrtiz

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS | Riku Kunimoto vs. Eiki Kani II (Matchroom Prizefighter)

July 15, 2024 — Riku Kunimoto vs. Eiki Kani II Full Card Highlights from Osaka, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved