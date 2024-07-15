PrizeFighter final four confirmed as Conway and McKenna set-up semi-final

Prizefighter returned with a bang in Osaka, Japan, as four fighters took a huge stride closer to a $1million winners’ cheque.

Kieron Conway, Aaron McKenna, Kazuto Takesako and Riku Kunimoto all secured their place in the Semi-Finals with victories at the Yamato Arena as the Middleweight competition got underway earlier today – live on DAZN.

Britain’s Mark Dickinson (6-1, 2 KOs) suffered disappointment in his Quarter-Final contest, however, with the North-East native losing out to Japan’s Takesako (17-2-1, 15 KOs) in what was the fight of the tournament so far.

In a thrilling 10-round encounter, it was Takesako who had his hand raised with a unanimous points victory as the judges scored the hard-fought bout 96-94, 97-93 and 98-92.

Triumphant Takesako can now look forward to an intriguing last four rematch with fellow countryman Kunimoto, who celebrated back-to-back wins over Eiki Kani in front of his home fans in Osaka by stopping his compatriot in the fifth round.

Northampton puncher Conway (21-3-1, 6 KOs), meanwhile, opened the tournament with an impressive stoppage of his own over China’s Ainiwaer Yilixiati (19-2-0, 14 KOs) when the referee stepped in to halt the proceedings in the seventh.

Conway later went face-to-face in the ring with his next opponent Aaron McKenna, as the undefeated Northern Irishman (19-0,10 KOs) silenced America rival Jeovanny Estela (14-1, 5 KOs) with just 58 seconds left on the clock in the final round to earn his share of the $100,000 knockout bonus spoils.