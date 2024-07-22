Home / Boxing Videos / Dmitry Bivol & Artur Beterbiev Both Return To Training For Undisputed Clash 💪💪

Dmitry Bivol & Artur Beterbiev Both Return To Training For Undisputed Clash 💪💪

Matchroom Boxing 11 mins ago Boxing Videos



It won’t be long… Both Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev share a quick glimpse into their resumed training camps ahead of October’s Undisputed Light Heavyweight showdown!

#Undisputed #Shorts #Boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

DOWN GOES H2O 🤯

#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy Subscribe …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved