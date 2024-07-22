Paulina Angel defends against Ayala this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Colombian Paulina Angel will make the first defence of her World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super lightweight belt against veteran Diana Ayala next Saturday in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The event will feature good local talent and several regional titles from the pioneering organization, plus it will be streamed live on the WBA’s official YouTube channel: World Boxing Association.

Angel comes from defeating Monica Henao on March 16 to capture the vacant belt and now wants to reaffirm herself as the Fedelatin champion. The 24-year-old fighter has already been developing and this fight will be another test for her.

Ayala is 34 years old and has had an extensive career in which she has fought for the world title on several occasions, so she will try to use that experience to impose herself and keep the belt.

Angel comes in with a record of 6 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws, with 3 knockouts, while Ayala has 22 wins, 15 losses, 5 draws and 15 knockouts.