How Much Money Would It Take For Andre Ward To Come Back? | ATS Fight

In this sneak peak of Andre Ward’s eexclusive sit down with pound-for-pound, boxing mega-star, Terence Crawford, Bud asks SOG how much money it would take for him to return to the ring and reveals what it would take for him to come back once he retires from the sport.
The full interview drops TOMORROW!
Ward and ATS FIGHT went on-location in Colorado Springs last week to capture Crawford in training camp as he prepares to face WBA Super Welterweight World Champion Israil Madrimov on August 3, in Los Angeles. Interviews with Crawford and his head trainer Brian
“BoMac” McIntyre, the 2023 Trainer of the Year, will debut across the next week on ATS FIGHT
YouTube Channel and on the DraftKings Network.
