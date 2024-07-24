How Much Money Would It Take For Andre Ward To Come Back? | ATS Fight





In this sneak peak of Andre Ward’s eexclusive sit down with pound-for-pound, boxing mega-star, Terence Crawford, Bud asks SOG how much money it would take for him to return to the ring and reveals what it would take for him to come back once he retires from the sport.

The full interview drops TOMORROW!

Ward and ATS FIGHT went on-location in Colorado Springs last week to capture Crawford in training camp as he prepares to face WBA Super Welterweight World Champion Israil Madrimov on August 3, in Los Angeles. Interviews with Crawford and his head trainer Brian

“BoMac” McIntyre, the 2023 Trainer of the Year, will debut across the next week on ATS FIGHT

YouTube Channel and on the DraftKings Network.

#allthesmoke #MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #andreward #terencecrawford #SOG

Listen on Apple podcasts:

All The Smoke – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-the-smoke/id1483638752

KG Certified – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kg-certified/id1681173392

BULLY BALL – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bully-ball-with-rachel-nichols-demarcus-cousins/id1715205016

Forgotten Seasons – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/forgotten-seasons/id1572299955

Morning Kombat – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/morning-kombat-with-luke-thomas-and-brian-campbell/id1471183444

Listen on Spotify podcasts:

All The Smoke – https://open.spotify.com/show/3Cdge5G5apw1LsC8jGcl4j

KG Certified – https://open.spotify.com/show/6prbJx4Jxhk00P9d6B9szd

BULLY BALL – https://open.spotify.com/show/40E66eARk2t5TaxbppnQHK

Forgotten Seasons – https://open.spotify.com/show/5hgAmM5QZhuvl695KCD7xo

Morning Kombat – https://open.spotify.com/show/6UidjqtJTs7yX2p3lFNwBX

Instagram:

ATS Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

ATS Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

All The Smoke – instagram.com/allthesmoke

All The Smoke Productions – instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

KG Certified – https://www.instagram.com/kgcertified/

Truth Lounge – https://www.instagram.com/truthloungeshow/?hl=en

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.instagram.com/forgottenseasonsnba/

Morning Kombat – https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/

Tik Tok:

ATS Boxing – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

All The Smoke Productions – https://www.tiktok.com/@allthesmokeproductions

Morning Kombat – https://www.tiktok.com/@morningkombat

KG Certified – https://www.tiktok.com/@kg

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.tiktok.com/@forgottenseasonsnba

X:

ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

ATS Boxing – https://x.com/atsboxing

All The Smoke Production – https://x.com/allthesmokeprod

Morning Kombat – https://x.com/morningkombat

KG Certified – https://x.com/KevinGarnett5KG

Forgotten Seasons – https://x.com/FSNBA_