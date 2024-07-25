LIVE Press Conference | Heavyweight Clash | Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora





Join us for live coverage from the O2 Arena, London as we hear from the fighters on the Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora card. We’ll here from both of the heavyweight juggernauts as they prepare to go to War this Saturday live on TNT Sports. We’ll also here from a stacked undercard as Dennis McCann, Ionut Baluta, Ryan Garner, Archie Sharp, Moses Itauma, Royston Barney-Smith & more give their thoughts ahead of a epic night of championship boxing.

Watch the JoyceChisora card on Saturday 27th July, at live on TNT Sports.

