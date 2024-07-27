LIVE Undercard | Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora | Dhliwayo, Khan, Brandun Lee and Raven Chapman 💥





Join us live from the o2 for the undercard of Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora where you can catch Derek’s nephew Jermaine Dhliwayo making his professional debut, Brandun Lee makes his highly anticipated Queensberry debut, Umar Khan takes on Kaddour Hmiani and Raven Chapman defends WBC International Featherweight Championship for the fifth time.

Watch the #JoyceChisora main card tonight at 6:15pm live on TNT Sports.

