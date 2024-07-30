Home / Boxing Videos / Friendship Paused ⏯️ Jarrell Miller & Andy Ruiz Promise War 💥

Friendship Paused ⏯️ Jarrell Miller & Andy Ruiz Promise War 💥

It’s strictly business this Saturday in LA as Heavyweights Andy Ruiz and Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller put it all on the line. It’s sure it end with a handshake but first, war!

