Palmetta defends his WBA Continental Americas belt against Saracho  – World Boxing Association

Alberto Palmetta will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas welterweight belt against Jesus Saracho on Wednesday night at Probox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The Argentinean won the regional by UD title against Janelson Bocachica on November 1, and this will be his first defense. Palmetta is 34 years old and has a solid amateur career that has helped him break into the professional ranks.

Saracho is a 23-year-old Mexican southpaw who is coming off a loss to Starling Castillo in March after a close fight. He has a great career opportunity and he intends to take advantage of it, but it won’t be easy.

Palmetta has a record of 19 wins, 2 losses and 13 knockouts, while Saracho has 13 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts.