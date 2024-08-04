On The Ground Ep5, Fight Night: Terence Crawford Vs Israil Madrimov





What a night in LA! We’re back On The Ground for the final time in Crawford vs Madrimov Fight Week at the BMO Stadium featuring plenty of famous faces including Mike Tyson, Akon, Scottie Pippen, Hugo Lloris, Teofimo Lopez, Eddie Hearn and many more!

#CrawfordMadrimov #Boxing #OnTheGround

