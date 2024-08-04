Home / Boxing Videos / “Close Fight!” – Terence Crawford, Israil Madrimov & Eddie Hearn React

“Close Fight!” – Terence Crawford, Israil Madrimov & Eddie Hearn React

Hear from Terence Crawford as he becomes a four weight World Champion, dethroning Israil Madrimov of the WBA World 154lbs Title. The Dream also gives his thoughts and promoter Eddie Hearn isn’t pleased with the scorecards…

