What a win for Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela who stuns Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to win the WBA World Super Lightweight Title in Los Angeles on the Crawford vs Madrimov undercard.
#CruzValenzuela #Boxeo #Boxing
Tags * Cruz decision Isaac Jose Matchroom Boxing react Rematch split Valenzuela
August 3, 2024 — Riyadh Season card featuring Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov post fight …