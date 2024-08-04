Boxing lost value by not having Wilder v Joshua when we wanted it I said it, the revenue that fight would have generated 5 years ago would have been monsterous. It would have helped a venue, helped the undercard... […]

Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson Callum Simpson revelled in the support of his Barnsley hometown as he weighed in ahead of Saturday’s British and Commonwealth title challenge against... […]

Ruiz Jr vs Miller needs some promo and a nickname Maybe I've missed it... but I haven't seen any snazzy posters or billing names announcing this fight. So I've come to the rescue. :D Obviously... […]

I can't pick Ruiz JR v Big Baby Miller? I just can't see who is winning that fight? Could be Miller now that he has a few comeback fights under his belt and has slimmed down. Or it could be... […]

Richard Sandoval Has Died He was 63. […]

Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov Terence Crawford moves up to junior middleweight to challenge WBA champion Israil Madrimov on Saturday, Aug. 3, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. (ESPN+... […]

Brad Pauls v Nathan Heaney 2 Couldn't see a thread. About to start. […]

junto nakatani v vincent astrolabio july twentieth Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GS2-3GRbwAA5bjM?format=jpg&name=small junto nakatani 117.25lbs vincent astrolabio 117.5lbs riku kano... […]

Lamont Roach vs Albert Batyrgaziev WBA Super Featherweight Champion Roach will next have to defend his title against the mandatory challenger Batyrgaziev. This could be a FOTY contest.... […]

Tank has considered the Inoue fight. Hear it from Tank for yourself... We wanna see it to Tank, Maybe not next year, but in the next 5 years when Inoue comes up in weight to at least... […]

Naoya Inoue v TJ Doheny Irish southpaw TJ Doheny is to challenge undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on 3 September. Inoue,... […]

If Tank vs Loma DOES happen... who you got? It's not a done deal... but it looks promising. They're talking about a November fight date. So if it does happen... who do you feel will win and... […]

Janibek Alimkhanuly v Andrei Mikhailovich 7/13 Espn+ The closest fighters giving the 160 division actual life are Janibek, Adams and possibly Sheeraz. What was once a glory division is now struggling... […]