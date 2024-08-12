Canelo Alvarez Vs Edgar Berlanga 🎥 Behind The Scenes On Press Tour 🍿





Well that was an eventful way to announce September 14’s Super Middleweight World Title showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga. Follow both Champion and Challenger at the New York and Los Angeles press conferences, it proved to be a lively launch! Watch our behind the scenes edit with various unseen clips from the two days.

#CaneloBerlanga #Boxing #Boxeo

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.