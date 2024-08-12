Home / Boxing News / Nicholson vs Jimenez this Friday in Tuscaloosa  – World Boxing Association

Deon Nicholson and Sergio Jimenez will step into the ring this Friday to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America light heavyweight belt at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 

The American will face the Mexican in a fight where a knockout is in the air due to the power both fighters have shown during their professional careers. 

Nicholson comes in with a six-fight winning streak, 4 of them by knockout. The 33-year-old fighter has a great opportunity to win the regional title and wants to maintain his consistency to take the crown. 

For his part, Jimenez is 37 years old and will be in his first high-level fight, where he aims to make a surprise. The Mexicali native has fought twice this year and has won both fights by knockout, which gives him confidence despite the tough opposition he will face. 

Nicholson has 20 wins, 1 loss and 17 knockouts, while Jimenez has 15 wins, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.


