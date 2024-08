Shakur Stevenson Claps Back At Criticism Over Artem Fight | ATS Fight

Shakur Stevenson lets loose on the criticism he faced after his fight vs. Artem Harutyunyan and why he does not believe it was justified at all. Plus, he explains to Andre Ward why he thinks their are double standards for black fighters and talks about the end of his deal with Top Rank and what he his looking for as a newly minted promotional free agent.

Full Interview with Shakur is here: https://youtu.be/lWm_yKmgU7g

