FULL PRESS CONFERENCE | Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios' WBC World Featherweight Championship Homecoming





Watch the Homecoming of Nick Ball as we officially announce his WBC World Featherweight Championship defence against the tough Ronny Rios. You’ll also hear from Henry Turner & Andrew Cain who get ready to defend their belts at super-lightweight & bantamweight respectively. Brad Strand, Boma Brown, Walter Fury, James McGivern, Jack Rafferty, Joshua John & Joe Cooper also make up the stage as they prepare for an epic night of championship boxing from the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

