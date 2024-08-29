Canelo sees right through Berlanga's 💩🗣️ | #CaneloBerlanga

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
Tags * Al Haymon berlanga vs canelo Berlanga39s best of boxer Boxing boxing highlights broner Canelo Canelo Alvarez canelo vs berlanga CaneloBerlanga Edgar Berlanga FIGHTER fighting highlights IBF IBO Knockouts KO Mayweather PBC pbc on prime video Porter Premier Boxing Champions sees september 14 Showtime Boxing Spence Thurman TKO trash talk WBA WBC WBO Wilder
Eddie Hearn discusses the state of promoters in the sport of boxing and why traditional …