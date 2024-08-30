Home / Boxing Videos / Diego Pacheco Vs Maciej Sulecki Plus Undercard Weigh In

Diego Pacheco Vs Maciej Sulecki Plus Undercard Weigh In

It’s time to hit the scales in Los Angeles as Diego Pacheco and Maciej Sulecki weigh in ahead of their Super Middleweight showdown, topping our big show live on DAZN on Saturday night!

#PachecoSulecki #Boxing

