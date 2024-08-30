Crawford keeps WBA super welterweight belt  – World Boxing Association

Terence Crawford decided to remain as champion in the super welterweight division of the World Boxing Association (WBA), and vacate his welterweight belt, according to what he formally communicated to the pioneer organization.

The American sent a letter in which he informed his decision to keep the 154-pound belt and vacate the 147-pound belt, which will leave Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis as the only welterweight champion.

Crawford won the title last August 3 with his victory over Israil Madrimov, in Los Angeles, and at that time he was champion in two different divisions. Now he has decided that he will stay in super welter and continue his career in that category.

The pioneer body received the communication and responded to Crawford with a letter signed by the director of the championships committee, Carlos Chavez, in which he acknowledged receipt and sent a wave of thanks and recognition.