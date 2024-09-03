Home / Boxing Videos / “I'll be the first Afghan World Champion!” | Childhood, Bullying, Dreams | The REAL Masood Abdulah

“I'll be the first Afghan World Champion!” | Childhood, Bullying, Dreams | The REAL Masood Abdulah

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 42 mins ago Boxing Videos



Masood Abdulah joins Dev Sahni in this special interview all about Masood’s life. From his childhood and upbringing, to fighting for the Commonwealth Title ahead of his next bout at York Hall.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Edgar Berlanga Reacts To Canelo's Best Moments In The Ring

Edgar Berlanga takes on Canelo Alvarez for the super middleweight supremacy live on DAZN on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved