Inoue demolished Doheny and remains king  – World Boxing Association

Naoya Inoue put on another memorable performance at Koto Ku’s Ariake Arena and proved he is still one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today by scoring a technical knockout over TJ Doheny on Tuesday to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight belt, in addition to the IBF, WBO and WBC versions.

The Japanese had another great night at home and dominated most of the fight thanks to his ability to cut off the ring and connect to both the Irishman’s body and face to cruise to victory, which came in the seventh round.

Although the challenger was brave and came out ready to go toe-to-toe with the champion, his chances were diminishing minute by minute due to his physical fatigue and the punishment he was taking.

The sixth round was key for Inoue, who really hurt Doheny near the end and sent him visibly damaged to his corner. When he came out for the seventh round, he looked limp and when he took a combination to the midsection he was paralysed and had to retire as his legs were unresponsive due to an injury caused by the punches.

Inoue remains at the top of the sport and earned his 28th win and 25th knockout victory, while Doheny’s record stands at 26 wins, 5 losses and 20 knockouts.