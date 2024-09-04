Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Sam Noakes vs Gianluca Ceglia for the EBU European Lightweight Championship 💥

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Sam Noakes vs Gianluca Ceglia for the EBU European Lightweight Championship 💥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 53 mins ago Boxing Videos



Join us from Stratford, London as we hear from the EBU European Lightweight Champion Sam Noakes as he looks to defend his title against the tough Italian, Gianluca Ceglia. We’ll also hear from our co-main fight as Masood Abdulah takes on George Stewart in an undefeated matchup for the vacant Commonwealth Featherweight Championship.

You can watch the full card this Saturday on TNT Sports, from 7pm.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Canelo Alvarez's Incredible Boxing Journey 🤩 #shorts

Canelo Alvarez’s incredible career has spanned over 19 years. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved