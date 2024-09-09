GLOVES OFF: CANELO vs. BERLANGA | Episode 1





As momentum builds for an intriguing night of PBC Pay-Per-View action on Prime Video on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, this two-part edition of Gloves Off will explore what motivates both main event participants while setting the stage for the latest chapter of the heated ring rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico. Mexican native Canelo Álvarez brings his Super Middleweight World Championship belts into the ring for a showdown with undefeated top-rated challenger, Edgar Berlanga, who is seeking to add another extraordinary accomplishment to the storied legacy of Puerto Rican boxing. Narrated by Barry Pepper, the program takes fans far beyond the ring. The series blends footage and stories of the fighters’ lives, families, training camp team members and training camp activity as the build-up increases for this highly anticipated 168-pound World Championship battle.

Having already secured his placed as one of Mexico’s all-time great fighters and destined for the International Boxing Hall of Fame, superstar Canelo Álvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) is putting his unified WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles on the line against undefeated WBA No. 1-Ranked Mandatory Contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs). The 12-round battle headlines a Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration in a city well-known for memorable athletic achievement.

