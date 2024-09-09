Home / Boxing Videos / “A NEW WEIGHT AFTER BIVOL!” | Artur Beterbiev on his future plans after undisputed clash 😲

“A NEW WEIGHT AFTER BIVOL!” | Artur Beterbiev on his future plans after undisputed clash 😲

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



With a new date locked in for the undisputed showdown, Artur Beterbiev reveals his potential plans if he is successful against Dmitri Bivol

