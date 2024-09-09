“A NEW WEIGHT AFTER BIVOL!” | Artur Beterbiev on his future plans after undisputed clash 😲

Nobody talks about... How great Mike Tyson looks for his age? He is an amazing specimen. I wish I could look as good as him at that age. ... […]

P4P vs P4P? Think of your top x3 P4P fighters. Now let those same x3 fight each other in their primes at the same fantasy weights. Who wins? My top x3:-... […]

Chris Eubank Jr v Billy Joe Saunders 2 Billy Joe Saunders could rematch Chris Eubank Jr as part of his plan to return to boxing. He told talkSPORT Fight Night: "I'll be honest I was in... […]

When was Hopkins prime? So many versions. Which one was the best for you? […]

Usyk owns this era..AJ and Fury messed up. AJ and Fury (and even Wilder) had numerous chances to fight each other. They ruined their legacy by not fighting each other and Usyk stepped up... […]

Canelo beats Benevidez. Canelo could cement his legacy as the best Mexican fighter of his era but has refused to fight the best in his weight class. All the experience... […]

Tank is still not fighting the best.. At what point does Tank actually fight a Shakur/Teo/Loma/Haney type fighter? (Haney lost to a PED user - don’t get it twisted) Tank has the power... […]

Sam Noakes vs Gianluca Ceglia Sam Noakes is set to square off against Gianluca Ceglia on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at York Hall, Bethnal Green. The fight is scheduled for 12... […]

I disagree with Mike Tyson! Mike Tyson often said that you have to be an "animal" to be in boxing. I disagree. You only have to be skilled and have determination to win. That... […]

Caleb Plant Caleb Plant is someone I have grown to like. He is on the undercard of Canelo fight and been watching his training episodes. He has his dad in the... […]

Nobody cared about Mayweather Jr vs Gotti III? kml... I didn't care much about it either. I was like why should I watch this? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXwVUQ57y2M […]

Nick Ball v Ronny Rios 5/10/24 Nick Ball will make the first defence of his WBA featherweight title against Ronny Rios on 5 October at the M&S Arena in Liverpool. Ball, 27,... […]

Bakhodir Jalolov.. WTF? He won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics... turned pro... then came back and won gold at the 2024 Olympics? WTF is he on? Why on earth would he or... […]