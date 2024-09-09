Introducing The Art Of Ward | ATS Fight





Introducing THE ART OF WARD! A new weekly digital series from Boxing Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer for ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT, Andre Ward, exploring the fight game from the inside out. THE ART OF WARD series is a tapestry of thoughtful content showcasing Ward’s personal, unmatched perspective shaped by his evolution as a fighter, a man and an influential figure in combat sports.

The Series debuts today with an in-depth interview with Edgar Berlanga from Boulder, Colo., where Berlanga is preparing to face unified Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez in one of boxing’s biggest events of the year.

New episodes of THE ART OF WARD will be released every Monday on the ATS FIGHT YouTube Channel and the DraftKings Network, with segments shared across an extensive network of social media platforms.

#allthesmoke#MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #TheArtOfWard #boxing #caneloberlanga

Listen on Apple podcasts:

All The Smoke – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-the-smoke/id1483638752

KG Certified – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kg-certified/id1681173392

BULLY BALL – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bully-ball-with-rachel-nichols-demarcus-cousins/id1715205016

Forgotten Seasons – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/forgotten-seasons/id1572299955

Morning Kombat – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/morning-kombat-with-luke-thomas-and-brian-campbell/id1471183444

Listen on Spotify podcasts:

All The Smoke – https://open.spotify.com/show/3Cdge5G5apw1LsC8jGcl4j

KG Certified – https://open.spotify.com/show/6prbJx4Jxhk00P9d6B9szd

BULLY BALL – https://open.spotify.com/show/40E66eARk2t5TaxbppnQHK

Forgotten Seasons – https://open.spotify.com/show/5hgAmM5QZhuvl695KCD7xo

Morning Kombat – https://open.spotify.com/show/6UidjqtJTs7yX2p3lFNwBX

Instagram:

ATS Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

ATS Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

All The Smoke – instagram.com/allthesmoke

All The Smoke Productions – instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

KG Certified – https://www.instagram.com/kgcertified/

Truth Lounge – https://www.instagram.com/truthloungeshow/?hl=en

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.instagram.com/forgottenseasonsnba/

Morning Kombat – https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/

Tik Tok:

ATS Boxing – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

All The Smoke Productions – https://www.tiktok.com/@allthesmokeproductions

Morning Kombat – https://www.tiktok.com/@morningkombat

KG Certified – https://www.tiktok.com/@kg

Forgotten Seasons – https://www.tiktok.com/@forgottenseasonsnba

X:

ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

ATS Boxing – https://x.com/atsboxing

All The Smoke Production – https://x.com/allthesmokeprod

Morning Kombat – https://x.com/morningkombat

KG Certified – https://x.com/KevinGarnett5KG

Forgotten Seasons – https://x.com/FSNBA_