Introducing The Art Of Ward | ATS Fight

Introducing THE ART OF WARD! A new weekly digital series from Boxing Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer for ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT, Andre Ward, exploring the fight game from the inside out. THE ART OF WARD series is a tapestry of thoughtful content showcasing Ward’s personal, unmatched perspective shaped by his evolution as a fighter, a man and an influential figure in combat sports.
The Series debuts today with an in-depth interview with Edgar Berlanga from Boulder, Colo., where Berlanga is preparing to face unified Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez in one of boxing’s biggest events of the year.
New episodes of THE ART OF WARD will be released every Monday on the ATS FIGHT YouTube Channel and the DraftKings Network, with segments shared across an extensive network of social media platforms.
#allthesmoke#MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #TheArtOfWard #boxing #caneloberlanga
Listen on Apple podcasts:
All The Smoke – podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-the-smoke/id1483638752
KG Certified – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kg-certified/id1681173392
BULLY BALL – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bully-ball-with-rachel-nichols-demarcus-cousins/id1715205016
Forgotten Seasons – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/forgotten-seasons/id1572299955
Morning Kombat – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/morning-kombat-with-luke-thomas-and-brian-campbell/id1471183444
Listen on Spotify podcasts:
All The Smoke – https://open.spotify.com/show/3Cdge5G5apw1LsC8jGcl4j
KG Certified – https://open.spotify.com/show/6prbJx4Jxhk00P9d6B9szd
BULLY BALL – https://open.spotify.com/show/40E66eARk2t5TaxbppnQHK
Forgotten Seasons – https://open.spotify.com/show/5hgAmM5QZhuvl695KCD7xo
Morning Kombat – https://open.spotify.com/show/6UidjqtJTs7yX2p3lFNwBX
Instagram:
ATS Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
ATS Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
All The Smoke – instagram.com/allthesmoke
All The Smoke Productions – instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions
KG Certified – https://www.instagram.com/kgcertified/
Truth Lounge – https://www.instagram.com/truthloungeshow/?hl=en
Forgotten Seasons – https://www.instagram.com/forgottenseasonsnba/
Morning Kombat – https://www.instagram.com/morningkombat/
Tik Tok:
ATS Boxing – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
All The Smoke Productions – https://www.tiktok.com/@allthesmokeproductions
Morning Kombat – https://www.tiktok.com/@morningkombat
KG Certified – https://www.tiktok.com/@kg
Forgotten Seasons – https://www.tiktok.com/@forgottenseasonsnba
X:
ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight
ATS Boxing – https://x.com/atsboxing
All The Smoke Production – https://x.com/allthesmokeprod
Morning Kombat – https://x.com/morningkombat
KG Certified – https://x.com/KevinGarnett5KG
Forgotten Seasons – https://x.com/FSNBA_