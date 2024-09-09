Eduardo Hernandez vs Thomas Mattice for the WBA Continental Title  – World Boxing Association

WBA Intercontinental champion Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez will be fighting next Friday, September 13th against Thomas Mattice for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Americas Continental title.

The 12 round super featherweight bout will be the main event of the evening to be held at the Arena Sonora, Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The event promoted by Matchroom Boxing will be broadcast live on the DANZ platform.

Eduardo Hernandez’s current status

The Mexican native of Mexico City, Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez, will step into the ring for the second time in 2024, after defeating his compatriot Daniel Ludo (27-3-1) by knockout in the seventh round, where he won the WBA Intercontinental – Latin American title.

Last year the Mexican had action twice, in July he defeated Hector Garcia Montes (20-9-4) in Monterrey by a third round knockout, then in October he lost by knockout in the last round to American O’Shaquie Foster (22-3).

The 26-year-old Hernandez (35-2 / 32 KO) possesses knockout power in excess of 90%. Of his last eight fights, he has one loss and seven wins, all by knockout.

Current status of Thomas Mattice

Born in Cleveland, USA, Thomas Mattice will face his first fight of 2024. Last year, he defeated Ramiro Cesena (17-2-1) by knockout in April, and then in November, he defeated Mexican César Juárez (29-16) by knockout.

Since his last defeat at the end of 2021 by unanimous decision to Luis Melendez (17-3), the American has been on a hot streak. Throughout 2022 he won by knockout over Filipino Jessie Cris Rosales (23-6-1) and Brazilian Eduardo Reis (24-12), while he closed the year with a unanimous decision win over Puerto Rican Christian Tapia (15-1), taking away his unbeaten record.

The 34-year-old Mattice (22-3-1 / 17 KO) has knockout power over 70 per cent. He will also be looking for his first win outside of the United States.