Brown shines in Orlando and retains his WBA regional crown  – World Boxing Association

Cuba’s Kevin Brown retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas super lightweight crown with a unanimous decision win over John Bauza at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The judges’ scorecards read 98-91, 97-92 and 96-93, all evidence of the regional champion’s dominance as he continues to climb the career ladder and earn his place in the division.

Brown dominated the ring against a very experienced opponent who presented a great test for the West Indian. Not only did he overcome the challenge, but he did so in a good display and with relative ease.

The Cuban remains undefeated after 6 professional fights, of which he has won 3 by knockout. Bauza’s record stands at 18 wins and 2 losses.