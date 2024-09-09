Edgar Berlanga Unpacks Canelo Fight, Caleb Plant Beef, KO Streak | THE ART OF WARD





Introducing the first episode of ‘THE ART OF WARD’, a new weekly digital series from ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT and its Chief Content Officer Andre Ward. The former unified world champion, pound-for-pound great and Boxing Hall of Famer explores the fight game from the inside out.

On the debut episode, Ward sits down with Edgar Berlanga in Boulder, Colorado, where Berlanga is preparing to face unified Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez in one of boxing’s biggest events of the year. Berlanga opens up about his fight against Canelo, the No. 1 star in the sport, and why people should not sleep on him come Saturday, Sept. 14 in Las Vegas. Plus, Ward unpacks Berlanga’s beef with Caleb Plant, how tough it is to balance the cameras and bright lights, and his love of fashion. Also, the pair dive into Berlanga’s break from his former promoter Top Rank, his early career KO streak, and much more!

Episode 2 is a candid interview with former Undisputed Lightweight World Champion Devin Haney, premiering Thursday, Sept. 19.

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:01:08) – Training Camp Update

(00:02:35) – Why Boxing, Father’s Impact

(00:06:10) – Growing up a NY kid in boxing/Fashion

(00:08:40) – Trainers Mark and Uncle Dre

(00:12:40) – Power Punching, Signing With Top Rank, KO Streak

(00:18:20) – Celebrity Connections, Bright Lights

(00:21:40) – Dealing With Pressure

(00:24:10) – Love for fashion/jewlery

(00:30:45) – Cutting Ties with TopRank, Hearn & Matchroom

(00:37:20) – On How Negotiations With Canelo Went, Fight Talk

(00:42:20) – Edgar’s beef with Caleb Plant

(00:45:00) – What Edgar has to bring against Canelo

(00:53:41) – END

