Spencer crowned in Montreal  – World Boxing Association

Mary Spencer became the interim World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight champion after her unanimous decision victory over Naomi Mannes on Thursday at the Montreal Casino in Canada.

The judges’ scorecards were 96-93, 96-93 and 96-93, all identical in favour of the home fighter, who got a great victory to retain her black and gold crown.

The Canadian did not have an easy challenge but was able to impose herself with her tools and decipher a complicated opponent to finally score a victory on the scorecards. The German went all out in the ring and tried to hurt the local fighter, but in the end she came up short.

With the win, the 39 year old now has nine career wins, while she has two losses and six knockouts. For her part, Mannes left her record at 7 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 4 knockouts.