Fight Towns: Philly ft. Danny Garcia & Stephen Fulton Jr. | Full Episode | ATS Fight





FIGHT TOWNS is BACK as Stak makes a grand return to boxing hot-bed Philadelphia. On the newest episode, Stephen Jackson gets an inside look into the life of former two division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia and sits down for an exclusive interview with him and his father. Plus, Jackson checks back in with former unified super bantamweight world champion, Stephen Fulton Jr. ‘Cool Boy Steph’ looks back on his loss to Naoya Inoue and his return to the ring.



Also, Stak gets into thew ring with these boxing superstars and their trainers as they put him through some monster workouts and training sessions.



Include the following end-card immediately following the ad read for a minimum of FIVE (5) seconds. Please also include the disclaimer at the End of Description Box:

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:01:51) – Danny Garcia House Tour

(00:08:18) – Danny Garcia On Philly, His Career, Mental Health, And What’s Next

(00:17:14) – Behind The Scenes With Bozy Ennis At Stephen Fulton’s Workout

(00:19:10) – Stephen Fulton On Inuoe, Coming Back, And Expectations Going Forward

(00:26:48) – Stak Works Out With Stephen Fulton & Team

(00:30:56) – The DSG Compound

(00:32:37) – Behind The Scenes At Danny Garcia’s Workout

(00:35:10) – Staks Joins Danny Garcia’s Workout

(00:38:25) – Close

(00:39:59) – End

