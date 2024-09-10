Plant to face McCumby for WBA interim belt  – World Boxing Association

Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby will square off for the interim WBA super middleweight title this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The showdown will be part of the undercard of the evening’s headlining bout between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga, which has been generating more and more anticipation as the date approaches.

Plant is a former world champion who finds himself with a great opportunity to get back to the top after his last fight against David Benavidez when he lost by knockout. The American southpaw has fought great fighters such as Saul Alvarez, Anthony Dirrell and Benavidez himself.

McCumby is an undefeated fighter who has been earning his place in the division and is going into the biggest fight of his career so far. After his recent win over Christopher Pearson, he has met this opportunity head on and will be hoping to keep his winning streak going.

Plant has 22 wins, 2 losses and 13 knockouts, while McCumby has 28 wins, is unbeaten and has knocked out 21 opponents.