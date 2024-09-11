Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo vs. Berlanga: Main Event Press Conference | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Canelo vs. Berlanga: Main Event Press Conference | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Watch the FINAL press conference between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga as they prepare to step into the ring.

#CaneloBerlanga, September 14 on PBC PPV on Prime Video | ORDER NOW: https://pbcham.ps/CaneloBerlangaPPV

This Saturday, September 14th, Canelo vs. Berlanga will deliver the latest installment of the historic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry as Canelo Promotions presents pound-for-pound great and Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez putting his unified WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles on the line against undefeated WBA No. 1-Ranked Mandatory Contender Edgar Berlanga headlining a Mexican Independence Day weekend extravaganza.

The star-studded co-main event will feature Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara taking on hard-hitting two-division world champion and Puerto Rican star Danny “Swift” García in a 12-round showdown between two of this era’s most accomplished fighters.

