Danny Garcia Career Retrospective, Mental Health Impact, Lara Fight | Full Interview | Fight Towns





Stephen Jackson gets an inside look into the life of former two division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia on the latest episode of FIGHT TOWNS. Watch the full uncut interview where Danny looks back on his career highs and lows, including mental health struggles and his first time becoming a world champion.

Plus, he discusses his comeback fight vs. Erislandy Lara and fighting on the #CaneloBerlanga PPV card.

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:00:51) – Philly Upbringing

(00:02:11) – Spence, Thurman, Porter Losses

(00:04:20) – Mental Side Of Boxing, Mental Health

(00:08:30) – Family Life

(00:11:05) – Winning 1st Title, Philly Influence

(00:18:00) – Relationship With His Pops

(00:24:30) – Being Named 2013 Philly Athlete of The Year

(00:26:00) – Favorite Philly Legends

(00:27:30) – Fighting in Vegas

(00:29:00) – Boots Ennis & Stephen Fulton Jr.

(00:35:45) – Amir Khan

(00:37:45) – Lara Fight, Canelo

(00:42:10) – Quick Hitters

(00:47:59) – End

