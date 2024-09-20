War Incoming ⚔️ Eddie Hearn's Perspective Of Josh Warrington Vs Anto Cacace Final Head To Head

The view from the stage as Josh Warrington and Anto Cacace lock eyes for the final time before Saturday’s guaranteed Super Featherweight war!
#shorts #cacacewarrington #joshuadubois
The view from the stage as Josh Warrington and Anto Cacace lock eyes for the final time before Saturday’s guaranteed Super Featherweight war!
#shorts #cacacewarrington #joshuadubois
Tags * Anto Boxing CACACE Eddie Eddie Hearn final Hearn39s INCOMING Interview Josh Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Perspective war Warrington
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …