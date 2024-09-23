Fulton vs Castro FULL FIGHT: September 14, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video





Former unified world champion Stephen Fulton Jr (22-1, 8 KOs) going toe-to-toe with Carlos Castro (30-3, 14KOs) across 10-rounds of featherweight action, with Fulton edging Castro via split-decision (96-93 Fulton, 95-94 Fulton and 95-94 Castro).

In his first fight at featherweight, Philadelphia’s Fulton was able to bounce back from being dropped by a piercing straight right from Castro in round five.

“My coaches were telling me to keep my left hand up because he was trying to get the right hand in over the top,” said Fulton. “I allowed it to get through and I had to overcome adversity.”

The fight was as close in punch stats as it was on the scorecards, with Castro out landing Fulton 167 to 159, while Fulton held a 35% to 26% edge in connect rate. Fulton was able to win the final two rounds on two of the three judges’ cards to clinch the victory.

“I could have let my hands go a little bit more,” said Fulton. “I didn’t want to box too much because I felt so good, but I could have boxed with my legs more. I have to get back in the gym, work on my movement and come back for the world title.”

