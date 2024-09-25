Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn Believes Bivol Vs Beterbiev Will Be An All Time Classic 👑

What a fight we have coming up on October 12 as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol collide for all the Light Heavyweight Titles. Eddie Hearn believes it will be a historic battle between two titans.

