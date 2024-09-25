WBA trainers course will start on October 8 and will be endorsed by IBA – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) will change the date of the start of its trainers’ course to October 8 because the organization reached an agreement with the International Boxing Association (IBA) to endorse it and, in addition, to give an extension to those who wish to enroll.

Although it was originally scheduled for October 24, the pioneer organization extended the date to work hand in hand with the IBA in this course that will be conducted via online and in English.

The course is part of the WBA Academy projects, which seeks to train all actors who make life in the world of boxing with the intention of having better professionals in the sport.

The organization invites those who wish to participate to enroll in this course, which will grant a certification endorsed by both organizations and will last about two and a half months with different learning modules.

Link for registration: