Home / Boxing News / WBA trainers course will start on October 8 and will be endorsed by IBA – World Boxing Association

WBA trainers course will start on October 8 and will be endorsed by IBA – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 1 hour ago Boxing News

The World Boxing Association (WBA) will change the date of the start of its trainers’ course to October 8 because the organization reached an agreement with the International Boxing Association (IBA) to endorse it and, in addition, to give an extension to those who wish to enroll. 

Although it was originally scheduled for October 24, the pioneer organization extended the date to work hand in hand with the IBA in this course that will be conducted via online and in English. 

The course is part of the WBA Academy projects, which seeks to train all actors who make life in the world of boxing with the intention of having better professionals in the sport. 

The organization invites those who wish to participate to enroll in this course, which will grant a certification endorsed by both organizations and will last about two and a half months with different learning modules. 

Link for registration: 


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Baby Bull Future Champions was a success in Texas  – World Boxing Association

Baby Bull Future Champions was a success in Texas  – World Boxing Association

The “Baby Bull” Future Champions had a new edition this weekend by the hand of …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved