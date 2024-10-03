Dre Day ft. Roy Jones Jr: The Risks Of Boxing | All The Smoke FIGHT





The Dre’s are BACK and this time are joined by a legend of the game, Roy Jones Jr for a powerful and honest conversation about the dangers of the sport of boxing. The 4 guys look back on their career and discuss the huge health risks that come with fighting. They reflect on the moment they realized ‘they might go into the ring and not come out the same’ and explain how they dealt with that reality.

Plus, Roy Jones Jr. talks about the moment a fighter should know its time to hang it up, and Andre Dirrell & Andre Berto speak on their own ‘retirement’.

